Gospel music groups, Canaanland and The Waltons will sing Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. at Jemison City Complex to benefit a local family in need Clint and Phyllis Henson. The Hensons have been long-time residents of Chilton County and familiar friendly faces within the community throughout the years. Clint worked in management at Jemison Piggly Wiggly for 23 years as well as serving as a member of Jemison City Council, Sheriff’s Reserve for 16 years and co-founder of Jemison Rescue #4.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO