In Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas this morning, a Ford City man was sentenced to serve probation for charges of resisting arrest for an incident of last year. Court documents show 32-year-old Michael Edward Leone will serve two years of probation along with paying court costs and fines for a second-level misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest for an incident that occurred on July 23, 2021. Leone also faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury and harassment, but no word is available on those charges.

FORD CITY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO