AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that its Emergency Operations Center has been formally deactivated. According to the Tribe, the decision comes more than two years after a State of Emergency was declared for the Akwesasne community on March 16, 2020. Under TCR 2020-17, the EOC was activated and remained operational until the Tribe determined that the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer posed a significant threat to the health and safety of Akwesasne. The Tribal Council explained how they reached their decision in a press release.

AKWESASNE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO