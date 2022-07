This slideshow requires JavaScript. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, all facilities and programs are designed to ensure that patrons of all abilities are able to fully participate in activities at Pinecrest Gardens. An extensive, independent accessibility study was conducted in August 2010 which identified several areas that did not comply with ADA standards. Since that time, we have managed to correct every single issue and we are thrilled to report we are not only 100 percent ADA code compliant but we offer an all-inclusive facility where everyone can participate and enjoy our facilities equally, regardless of the cognitive or physical abilities.

PINECREST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO