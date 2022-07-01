19-year-old victim identified in fatal uptown Charlotte shooting last week

A 19-year-old has been identified as a homicide victim in a shooting in uptown Charlotte last week, police said.

Kaleb Hagins was found dead by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in the 300 block of East Trade Street, near the Charlotte Transportation Center, shortly before 9 p.m. on June 24. Hagins and an 18-year-old man were in a car that had been shot into multiple times around the 1000 block of Margaret Brown Street, near Sycamore Street, according to a police report.

Hagins died from as a result of the shooting, police said. The condition of the 18-year-old remains unknown.

One of the victims managed to drive the car to East Trade after the shooting, WSOC reported.

The CityLYNX Gold Line stopped operating and the Transit Center was temporarily closed due to all of the police activity, the TV station said.

Police have not named any possible suspects or detailed a motive.