Breaking down our Scottish Open picks as golf heads to The Renaissance Club this week and we offer our best bets, PGA Tour expert picks and more. As part of the strategic alliance with the DP World Tour and to help players prepare for next week’s Open Championship, the PGA Tour this week is heading to The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open. Even better, all of that plays into this being an absolutely loaded field with virtually all of the best players in the world.

GOLF ・ 3 HOURS AGO