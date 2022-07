DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.

