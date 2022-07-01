ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT/TRESPASS INCIDENT

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged trespass and harassment incident, by Roseburg Police on Thursday....

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A 41-year old man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A report released Friday from Winston Police said the suspect was called in for allegedly pointing a gun at a gas station employee on Southeast Main Street. Officers located the man who admitted to showing the gun to the employee but said he never pointed it. The suspect is a convicted felon. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $10,000. The man was released on Thursday.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED SUNDAY INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:45 p.m. 42-year old Henry Beckwith was arrested after he allegedly broke a $2,000 window at the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street, because employees asked him to leave multiple times. Beckwith also reportedly threw a plastic container of jerky at an employee’s face. He was taken into custody after a brief fight with officers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

A Wilsonville man was jailed following an alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 42-year old Luis Lopez-Parada was allegedly breaking windows on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect reportedly broke three windows out of a sports car and took belongings from the vehicle, which he set in a pile nearby. He had driven to the scene in a sedan, which was determined to be stolen, though the owner was not aware yet. Lopez-Parada allegedly stole a tire iron from the trunk of the sedan and used it to break the windows on the other vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A woman was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Friday. A report from Sutherlin Police said just after 12:10 p.m. a sedan struck a trailer while turning left at the intersection of Highway 138W and Dovetail Lane. The vehicle hit was passing the first vehicle in a no passing zone at the time of the wreck. The first driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged elude incident Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:00 p.m. an officer observed a motorcycle fail to come to a complete stop while turning left onto Southeast Washington Avenue from Southeast Spruce Street. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist began to elude as he headed west on West Harvard Avenue. The officer lost sight of the motorcycle and terminated the pursuit. While searching the area near West Nebo Street, the officer located the motorcycle.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Pedestrian hit and killed on Hwy 126W Saturday night

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights was struck and killed Saturday night. According to OSP, On Saturday, July 2 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

House in Eugene unlivable after fire, officials said

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house in Eugene is unlivable after a house fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire crews. This happened at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Maesner Street in Eugene. Fire crews said everyone made it out of the house uninjured and that the...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at Kevington Avenue and west 7th Place. There are other businesses in the area that are not related to the criminal activity investigated by the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Discarded fireworks likely cause of garage fire in Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were able to safely escape their home after the garage caught fire in Roseburg early Monday morning, according to Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Just after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 4000 block...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN INJURED AFTER VEHICLE HITS DEER

A woman was injured after a vehicle hit a deer on Sunday. A report from Oregon State Police said the 66-year old woman was traveling westbound on Highway 138W, three miles from Elkton, when she tried to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway into a gravel ditch, losing control and crashing into an earthen embankment and coming to rest facing eastbound on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 30

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 28, 4:37 p.m., 2300 block Tremont Ave., “traffic stop/warrant service,” 29-year old Jacob Matthew Rhyner arrested on Douglas Co. SO warrant charging FTA on Theft I & Criminal DWS; Reedsport Justice Court for Theft II; Albany PD for Theft III, “Ryner transported to Reedsport Jail Douglas County warrants, Ryner cited lieu of custody on Albany warrant and DWS-Misdemeanor.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE BOTH JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

