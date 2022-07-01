Seneca Falls Man Accused of Secretly Recording a Minor

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Man following an investigation into a Domestic incident. Deputies arrested Daniel L. Smith II, age 40, of Broad Street in the Town of Lyons for Petit Larceny. It was determined that Smith had taken property belonging to a family member without their permission. Smith was located and taken into custody and charged with Petit Larceny. Smith was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 07/05/2022. He will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date. Smith also has charges out of the Town of Greece Police Dept. for Burglary in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. Greece Police Dept. were notified of Smith’s arrest and Smith will answer those charges at a later date and time.

LYONS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO