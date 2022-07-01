ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Secretly Recording a Minor

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 29-year-old Seneca Falls man faces a number of felony charges after an investigation involving a child under the age of 13. James...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief, Harassment Charges

A Penn Yan man was arrested Sunday night on charges of criminal mischief, and harassment after he allegedly damaged property belonging to a village resident. Police say the amount of damage that Christopher Cook is allegedly to have caused was over 5-HUNDRED dollars. Cook was later found nearby where the incident occurred and was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol, which is in violation of a village ordinance.
PENN YAN, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged Cortland County rapist to appear in court Thursday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County man has a court date Thursday, where he will respond to sex crime charges. Authorities say Eric Worsell had repeated unwanted sexual contact between 2019 and this year. The 52-year-old from Willet was arrested last week, charged with rape, criminal sex act, and forcible touching.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

More charges against Lyons man after domestic incident

A Lyons man was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel L. Smith, 40, of Lyons for petit larceny. It was determined that Smooth ha taken property belonging to a family member without their permission. Smith...
LYONS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Seneca County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Men Arrested for Canandaigua Residential Burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened at a home in Canandaigua back in late May. 38-year-old Joshua Dunbar and 35-year-old Dustin Skuse, both of Canandaigua, are accused of breaking into the home on May 28th prior to allegedly stealing and damaging the victim’s property.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested for Petit Larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Man following an investigation into a Domestic incident. Deputies arrested Daniel L. Smith II, age 40, of Broad Street in the Town of Lyons for Petit Larceny. It was determined that Smith had taken property belonging to a family member without their permission. Smith was located and taken into custody and charged with Petit Larceny. Smith was brought to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment on 07/05/2022. He will appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date. Smith also has charges out of the Town of Greece Police Dept. for Burglary in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. Greece Police Dept. were notified of Smith’s arrest and Smith will answer those charges at a later date and time.
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1

Wayne County man arrested after breaking into residence

Police arrested a Wayne County man after a domestic incident on Saturday. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrance J. Freeman, 34, for criminal trespass and intimidating a victim. Charges stem from an incident where Freeman entered a residence without permission and intimidated a...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
WETM 18 News

Bath man arrested on assault, weapons charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an alleged assault over the holiday weekend, according to State Police. Joshua Jackson, 28, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath around 9:38 p.m. on July 3, 2022. According to State Police, Jackson […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Wanted Ithaca man arrested for stealing vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend. According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1

Lodi man skips court after possession charge

A Lodi man was taken into custody on a bench warrant on Friday. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath, 32, of Lodi for failure to appear in court. Rath was originally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to...
LODI, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested after Incident in Seneca Falls

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Seneca Falls. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Patrick Crawford Saturday around 10:30p. Crawford is alleged to have subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact after consuming alcohol in a public parking lot. During the investigation by police, Crawford physically resisted being detained.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Ithaca man arrested on multiple charges

Police located a wanted person on an active bench warrant and felony complaint in Ithaca. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Deon L. Thomas, 35, of Ithaca for criminal possession of stolen property, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Multiple charges against Montour Falls man after domestic incident

A Montour Falls man was arrested following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey S. Bond, 36, of Montour Falls for criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. Charges allege that Bond was involved in a domestic incident...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4. The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Man Arrested on Bench Warrant in Seneca Falls

On Friday, at 10:03 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Thomas Rath of Lodi on a Bench Warrant. According to police, the bench warrant was issued out of the Seneca Falls Town Court when Rath failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on the original charge of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance.
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy