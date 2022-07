Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO