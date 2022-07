Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading higher Tuesday amid strength in growth stocks. The growth stock rally seems to be fueled by a drop in yields. Treasury yields are falling amid economic growth concerns. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what is expected to be its most aggressive tightening cycle in more than 40 years as the central bank attempts to tame runaway inflation. Investors continue to worry about rising inflation and the potential for higher rates to cause a recession.

