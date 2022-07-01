ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Finding a Seat on the Jetty for the Fireworks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens used the Compo Beach jetty as a...

westportlocal.com

Celebration Of America's Birthday Continues With Fireworks At Calf Pasture Beach In Norwalk

Housands came to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend where they rocked to the sounds of a favorite local band, Darik and the Funbags on the main stage. DJ Vinnie Campisi kept the party going after the thrilling fireworks display from the barge just offshore. More fireworks could be seen in the distance from the north shore of Long Island and also from Fairfield's Jennings/Penfield beaches.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Big Dipper vs Dr. Mike’s

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between the Big Dipper in Prospect and Dr. Mike’s...
BETHEL, CT
WestfairOnline

Danbury’s JK’s restaurant listed at $2.2M

JK’s, a staple of Danbury’s dining scene for nearly a century, is being listed for sale at $2.2 million. The restaurant began as Original Texas Hot Weiners in 1924 under the ownership of brothers George and Peter Koukos. JK’s moved twice during its years in business, arriving at its current 126 South St. site in 1974.
DANBURY, CT
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
TORRINGTON, CT
mommypoppins.com

Playland Amusement Park Brings New Rides and Amenities to the Classic Family Destination

Playland in Rye, New York has been a go-to amusement park for NYC families since 1928. Now operating under new ownership, the picturesque 280-acre park has preserved its rich early 20th century history and charm while serving up modern-day attractions and amenities. From exhilarating new rides great for teens and tweens to fun kiddie rides and new amenities like fancy family-friendly restrooms, it was time to revisit the renovated and restored Westchester gem.
RYE, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Celebrity Chefs to Headline ‘Hey Stamford! Food Festival’ in August

The Hey Stamford! Food Festival welcomes renowned celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Todd English and Aaron May as the special culinary guests of this year’s festival. The featival returns to Mill River Park for T two big weekends in 2022: August 11-14 & 18-21. Now in its fifth year, the...
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Derby-Shelton fireworks kick-off Fourth of July weekend

DERBY, Conn. — Decked out in their red, white and blue, families in Derby and Shelton brought the excitement Friday night. “It’s a tradition, it really is. Everybody looks forward to them and it's just a nice time for everyone,” said Thomas Lenart of Derby. Last year...
DERBY, CT
westportlocal.com

MaryLou Bell, 83, Died; Staples Class of ‘56, Beloved Westporter

MaryLou Bell, 83, of Westport, CT, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter Kathy Santarella and husband Scott of Westport, CT; son Bob Stephens and wife Marybeth of Suffolk, VA; her six grandchildren, Jordan & Jamie Santarella, Weston, Tyler, Ashley & Will Stephens; her sister and brother-in-law Annette & AJ Izzo of Westport, CT; her brother-in-law Ray Barry and his wife Linda of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by many cousins (especially her 'ABC' cousins) and many cherished nieces and nephews.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury Palace announces raffle prize winners

WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.

