Owatonna, MN

Despite boat troubles, Krampitz, Matz nab 2nd place at High School Fishing World Finals

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

As a part of the Owatonna Fishing Team, local anglers Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz set their sights on Lake Pickwick in Florence, Alabama, to compete against several of the best high school anglers across the country in the High School Bass Fishing National Championship and the High School World Finals.

They’re third-place finish at the National Championship and their second-place finish in the World Finals was impressive, especially considering some of the adversity they faced on their way.

“The trip went great. It had its ups and its downs with the boat and all that,” Krampitz said. “But it was just an overall great experience going down there, having good weight each day, finishing up and getting third in Nationals and second in Worlds. Overall, it was a great trip, besides the broken stuff.”

On their last day of practice before competing in the National Championships with spots in the World Finals on the line, Krampitz, Matz and company began hearing a noise from the boat but hoped to just make it through Nationals and Worlds without any problems.

Unfortunately for them, problems arose on the third and final day of competition for Nationals. The sound they heard during practice only got louder and it resulted in the lower unit of Krampitz and Matz’s boat going out about 25 miles away from the access.

They had to be brought in by tournament boats, but were still able to get the bass that they’d caught weighed and counted to their total.

Over the course of the three days of Nationals competition, Krampitz and Matz reeled in nine total bass with an cumulative weight of just over 32 pounds. They caught three bass for just over 12 pounds on the first day, three bass for just over 11 pounds on the second day and ended with three bass for nearly nine pounds on the third day.

“The first day, we caught our limit in like an hour and they were all good ones,” Krampitz said. “We had about 12.5 pounds for that, so we sat there for three hours, not even fishing, just kind of holding it and sure enough, it panned out. Everything just aligned perfectly.”

The only pairs to beat them out were eventual National Champions Fallon Clepper and Wyatt Ford (Texas) at just over 39 pounds and Bradyn Antosiewicz and Connor Holbrook (New Hampshire) at just over 34 pounds.

While the total weight looked good and ultimately put them in third place out of 416 total boats competing, plus a spot secured in the World Finals, they didn’t have a boat to compete.

Nonetheless, they stumbled upon a local from the area and after hearing what had happened, the local offered they use his new boat to continue competing, with World Finals coming right after Nationals.

So with a new boat at their disposal and all weights zeroed out from the past three days, Krampitz and Matz hit the waters for the fourth day of competition as a part of the 2022 High School Fishing World Finals.

“There’s definitely some differences,” Matz said about using the new boat for Worlds. “When you’re coming from a 21-foot boat with electronics that you have on there that you’re used to fishing with, and you move to a boat that’s smaller, and you don’t have the same controls on it and the same things you’re used to, it’s definitely different.

He added, “But anything is possible if you put your mind to it. We did, and it paid off for us pretty well in the long run.”

With a clean slate, Krampitz and Matz reeled in three bass during the World Finals with a cumulative weight coming out at 11-06 pounds

Not only did it mark their second best weight across the four days of competition, but it edged out Lawrence County’s (Tennessee) Kade Suratt and Hunter Brewer’s cumulative total of 11-05 pounds for second place out of 31 total teams.

The only anglers to beat them out were Walsingham’s (Virginia) Wes Newman and Kendall Hatch, who caught three bass for a total of 13-07 pounds.

As only one of two teams from Minnesota to even be competing in the High School Fishing World Championships, and especially with everything happening while competing on new waters, Krampitz and Matz are just fine with their second-place finish.

The initial hope going into the day was to aim for top seven, and they ended up being nearly two pounds away from being high school World Finals champs.

And some serious gratitude goes out to the local that helped them out when they needed it the most.

“I really just want to thank the guy that let us use his boat again,” Matz said. “It was truly a lifesaver to be able to compete on the last day. It was about 8 p.m. when we picked up the boat, so if it wasn’t for that guy, I don’t think we’re fishing the last day. It was pretty awesome.”

Faribault County Register

W’bago’s SuperValu bites the dust

Monday, June 27, marked both an end and a beginning for one of Winnebago’s Main Street mainstays. For the past few years, Winnebago’s aging, but historic SuperValu building has crumbled into a decrepit eyesore and veritable safety hazard. Hoping to transform the unusable building site into a valuable...
WINNEBAGO, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

