ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Wright to leave BBC Radio 2 weekday show after nearly 24 years

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gJqC_0gSGVb8700
Steve Wright Photograph: WFPA/Alamy

Steve Wright is to leave his BBC Radio 2 weekday show after almost 24 years, after the station’s boss told him she wants to do “something different” with the mid-afternoon slot.

The show will come to an end in the autumn, the BBC confirmed, with Radio 1’s Scott Mills taking over.

Wright, 67, announced his departure live on air on Friday and said he would be remaining at the BBC to work on other projects, including a podcast series.

He told listeners: “At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons. Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain?

“The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot for ever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

He added: “The great news is, onwards and upwards. I’m staying at the BBC and radio to do some very exciting, brand-new digital projects and developing new podcasts, some of which actually will feature elements of this programme Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

“Anyway, all will become clear in the next few months, because we’re staying on this programme until the autumn.”

Fans will still be able to listen to him present Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the same station.

Steve Wright in the Afternoon began on Radio 2 in 1999, relaunching a show he had hosted on Radio 1 from 1981 to 1993.

Mills, whom Wright described as “brilliant and versatile”, will leave Radio 1 to take over the slot, and will no longer present his Saturday morning show on Radio 5 live. The new show will be an hour shorter, running from 2pm-4pm, with Sara Cox’s show extended by an hour.

“I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home,” Mills said. “I’m beyond excited to be joining the team.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fox and friends confront billion-dollar US lawsuits over election fraud claims

Rightwing networks Fox News, OAN and Newsmax could be found liable in cases brought by voting machine company Dominion. In the months following the 2020 US presidential election, rightwing TV news in America was a wild west, an apparently lawless free-for-all where conspiracy theories about voting machines, ballot-stuffed suitcases and dead Venezuelan leaders were repeated to viewers around the clock.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘Surrounded by Black queer people dancing and kissing, I felt 100% myself’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

I went to Black Pride in 2017 on a whim. It was the morning after a very messy London Pride and I was trying to ignore flashbacks of the previous night’s behaviour. (Tequila shots had facilitated some very, very public displays of affection.) I’d only had a few hours sleep when my alarm shook me awake, but I had arranged to meet my friend Adam, and I was getting a nasty reputation for always bailing on him so I knew, impending hangover or not, I had to go. I dragged myself out of bed and hopped around my room trying to locate the essentials such as my phone and dignity.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Thomas
Person
Scott Mills
Person
Sara Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio 2#Bbc Radio#Wfpa#Radio 1
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Two women killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea

Two women have been killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian environment ministry has said. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Porch pirates have been stealing my online shopping, but now I have a secret weapon – and her name is Norma

Every time I decide to do something vaguely useful with my life, the universe conspires against me. Last week, for example, I decided I was going to get into gardening. Growing stuff seemed a healthy sort of way to cope with the disintegration of American democracy and the rapid rollback of civil rights. It’s certainly healthier than my usual coping mechanisms: drinking wine and complaining.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Food delivery drivers fired after ‘cut-price’ GPS app sent them on ‘impossible’ routes

Drivers who deliver food and drink for Just Eat have been fired after being misdirected by a cut-price GPS system, according to the union representing them. The couriers, who work for Stuart, a company that supplies drivers to some of the biggest restaurant and retail names in Britain, told the Observer they were sacked by pro-forma email after being mislocated by the GPS system or deviating from impossible or dangerous routes.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

342K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy