Morrison County Record's 2022 All-Area Softball team

MC Player of the Year: Isabelle Leners, Sophomore

Upsala Pitcher

The Cardinals’ pitcher earned the Morrison County Player of the Year honors after her tremendous performance this year, both on the mound and at the plate. She was instrumental in the team’s first ever championship tournament appearance. She finished the season with a pitching record of 19-3. She pitched in 151 innings, striking out 210 batters and had a 2.13 ERA.

Kiara Olesch, Senior

Pierz Shortstop

The shortstop from Pierz had her best season in her final year. Olesch lead the area in RBIs, with 28, and home runs, with five. She finished the season with a .464 batting average, 39 hits, eight doubles and two triples. She also recorded an impressive 26 stolen bases, proving that she is not just a power hitter, but possesses incredible athleticism. She only committed two errors all season and recorded a fielding percentage of .980. Olesch was one of two area players to compete in the All-Star game and the Pioneers would not be the same without their star infielder.

Isabel Ripplinger, Freshman

Upsala Outfielder

Ripplinger is the lone freshman to make the squad. She had the best batting average for the Cardinals, a .398, and she recorded 24 RBIs, second best for the Cardinals. Ripplinger also hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. She was an impressive outfielder and she has accomplished all of this in her first year on varsity.

Kendra Couture, Junior

Little Falls Outfielder

The All-Section and All-Conference outfielder was tied for most hits and home runs on the Flyers. Couture recorded one of the highest batting averages, with a .469, and recorded 23 RBIs and nine doubles. She played every inning in left field and makes her second All-Area team in as many years.

Ellia Zimmerman, Senior

Little Falls Catcher

The senior catcher finished her last season as the team leader in doubles, with 13, triples, with two and was tied with Couture in hits, with 38. Zimmermann never missed a game in two years for the Flyers, and was a force behind the plate. She also made the All-Section and the All-Conference team.

Brenna Dickmann, Junior

Pierz Catcher

Dickmann was an impressive batter and catcher for the Pioneers. Her 27 RBIs, three home runs and five doubles were some of the best in the area, second only to teammate Kiara Olesch. She finished her senior season with a .412 batting average, 28 hits, and was a menace to opposing batters trying to steal second base. Zimmerman was one of two area players to compete in the All-Star game.

Molly Leners, Junior

Upsala Catcher

Leners was arguably the best hitter the Cardinals had. A .325 batting average, two home runs, six triples and four doubles, provided Upsala with more than enough in terms of batting. Leners also drove in a team high 25 RBIs. She was a machine behind the plate as well, starting at catcher in every single game, in every single inning.

Kenna Otte, Sophomore

Pierz Second Baseman

Otte may not have been the flashiest player, but she was certainly one of the cleanest. The sophomore second baseman was one of the most underrated batters for the Pioneers, finishing the season with a .375 batting average and 17 RBIs. She also recorded eight doubles and one triple.

Frankie Seelen, Junior

Pierz Pitcher

The Pioneers had one of the top pitchers in the area. Seelen finished with a record of 14-3, totalling 94.2 innings pitched. She struck out 109 batters and finished the season with a 1.63 ERA. She was instrumental in the Pioneers’ playoff run and she constantly made it easy on her defense, giving up just 57 hits all season.