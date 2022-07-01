ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield Police: Driver Who Struck Pregnant Woman Was Fleeing From Victim’s Boyfriend

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUIfo_0gSGVFuF00

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police say the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was struck by a vehicle in Southfield has been charged.

Police say Davon Lavon, 25, of Reford, pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to kill the driver, causing him to speed away and hit 27-year-old Tiara Bianka Jones.

Lovan is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

In a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Elvin Barren said the driver is not charged because prosecutors could not find intent to hit the victim “but rather the decisions of our suspect who introduced the handgun into the scenario which ultimately led to the chain of events.”

He said prosecutors are open to changing that decision if more evidence comes out that supports charging the driver.

“There’s no argument that should end in loss of life,” Barren said. “Guns will get you in more trouble than whatever gets you out of.”

At about 3:18 p.m. on June 26, police found Jones on the ground in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road. She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Barren said medical staff was able to save Jones’ child, a baby boy.

Barren said further investigation revealed that the driver was arguing with Jones when Lovan arrived and pulled out the gun. Fearing that he would be shot, the driver “placed the vehicle in reverse and ultimately struck Ms. Jones.”

The driver, who is an acquaintance, got out of the vehicle and ran. Witnesses told police Lovan fired one shot at him but he was not hit.

Lovan was not at the scene when police arrived.

Police found the driver and brought him in for questioning and was released pending the outcome of the investigation. Police said the argument allegedly started at an apartment complex in Oak Park before continuing in Southfield.

On June 28, Southfield police conducted an undercover operation and located Lovan at Interstate 96 and West Outer Drive in Detroit.

Barren said Detroit police assisted in the traffic stop and arrested him.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Detroit Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Cousin

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Woman Walking On I-75 In Troy With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head. Overnight: 07/03 at 6:30 PMLocation:N/B I-75 Fwy just north of Big Beaver, City of TroySynopsis:A Metro North trooper was on patrol on N/B I-75 when he spotted a female pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with an...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate Shooting On I-94 Near Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Monday night on I-94 near Southfield Freeway. Police say a woman called in and reported that she was driving northbound on Southfield Freeway at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, July 4, when she cut a male driver off while getting on the ramp to westbound I-94. Officials say the two drivers began to argue with each other and when the man was behind the woman when she saw him stick his arm out of the vehicle. The woman says she then heard gunshots, but never saw a gun. According to police, one of the woman’s tires sustained damage from the incident, and troopers recovered bullet fragments from the tire. MSP continues to investigate. If anyone witnessed this event, they are urged to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, MI
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Surprise in trunk: A Detroit vehicle stop escalates suddenly; pair arrested

When narcotics stakeout officers on Detroit's west side saw a reason to stop a 1998 Mercury Mystique leaving a house under surveillance, they pulled it over. The car had an expired license plate registration sticker -- but that's the least of it, WXYZ recounts:. Inside the trunk they discovered something...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Man Barricades Himself Inside Home, Fires Shots At Macomb County Deputies

(CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a 64-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday after barricading himself inside a home and firing shots at deputies in Mt. Clemens. At about 11:55 a.m. on July 4, deputies were called to the area of Clinton Street near Gratiot Avenue and Market Street, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, witnesses told police a man had a gun and entered a condominium building. Authorities say a woman who initially called police told them that the man from Mt. Clemens brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her after she attempted to speak with...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect, 2 Persons Of Interest After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Cadillac Square. Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Cadillac Square | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his friends got into an argument with another group of people and then a suspect began firing multiple shots. Two female persons of interested...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Guns#Felonious Assault#Southfield Police
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle of DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday speaks out

DETROIT – A relative of a DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday while delivering KFC is speaking out about the death of his nephew. James Jackson says he still can’t believe his nephew Dajour Russ, 22, was killed while doing a job to make ends meet on DoorDash. “He was loving. He was genuine. He was humble. If you needed anything, he’d be right there,” said Jackson.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man fatally shot cousin during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are asking the public for help finding a homicide suspect in Detroit. Detroit police are searching for Jesus Shannon, a 29-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his cousin following a fight. The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 30 in the 15800 block...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
abc12.com

Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman were rushed to an area hospital after a double shooting in Flint over the weekend. Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
FLINT, MI
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer man’s body pulled from Lake Nepessing after 2-day search

LAPEER, MI – The body of a 59-year-old Lapeer man was pulled from Lake Nepessing, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. David Holmes had last been seen late Saturday, July 2, officials said, when he was on a boat ride. A two-day missing person investigation concluded late Monday, July 4, when Holmes’ body was recovered from the lake.
LAPEER, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy