Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: Phillie Phanatic’s Short Film Will Air Friday Night At Cardinals Game

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most beloved mascots in sports is hitting the big screen. Get ready for the Phillie Phanatic to save the 4th of July.

The video above shows a sneak peek of the Phanatic’s new short film set to play on the jumbotron at Friday night’s Phillies game against the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park.

The movie was filmed at iconic locations throughout the city and features surprise guest cameos, who try and help the Phanatic save the 4th of July.

#Cardinals#Short Film#Phillies#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#The Phillie Phanatic
