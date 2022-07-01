ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Turtle Tracks: St. Johns County sees 117 additional sea turtle nests

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago

More than 100 more sea turtle nests were spotted in St. Johns County over the past week, according to St. Johns County Beaches.

The new data released late Thursday shows an increase of 111 loggerhead nests and six green nests for an increase of 117 in the last seven days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N50Fg_0gSGTPYh00

Leatherback nests remained at 13 and Kemp's ridley nests stayed at one for a grand total of 731.

Most of the nests have been spotted in north beaches, with 556.

If a sea turtle is spotted or in distress, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's dispatch at 904-824-8304.

Here is the count of the total sea turtle nests in St. Johns County according to St. Johns County Beaches.

North beaches

Loggerheads: 530

Greens: 14

Leatherbacks: 11

Kemp’s Ridley: 1

Subtotal: 556

Anastasia Island

Loggerheads: 122

Greens: 0

Leatherbacks: 0

Kemp’s Ridley: 0

Subtotal: 122

Matanzas Inlet South

Loggerheads: 51

Greens: 0

Leatherbacks: 2

Kemp’s Ridley: 0

Subtotal: 53

Total: 731

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Turtle Tracks: St. Johns County sees 117 additional sea turtle nests

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons This Is One Of My Favorite Accessible Cities To Visit In Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As the oldest permanent settlement in the United States — think 1500s old — St. Augustine wears its designation as “The Ancient City” with pride. But there’s nothing outdated about this Northeast Florida town’s approach to accessibility — and wooing and wowing visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Lifestyle
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

2022 Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular: Watch it again here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Food, drinks, live music and games highlighted the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Riverfront Plaza. Elliot Armstrong is a Jacksonville resident who planned to watch the fireworks show. He’s also a veteran. “I fought for our freedom and I have a lot of military...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Polarbear

Invasive tegu lizards expanding in Everglades National Park in Florida

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Turtle#Green Sea Turtle#Nests#Greens#St Augustine Record
CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS News

Coast Guard suspends search for man in the water between New Bedford, Martha's Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for a fisherman who was believed to have fallen overboard into the water off the southern part of Massachusetts Friday. The 54-year-old man was last seen on board the 77-foot commercial fishing boat "Susan Rose" a little past midnight Friday morning as the vessel left Point Judith. Crew members noticed he was missing around 1:30 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
839
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy