Turtle Tracks: St. Johns County sees 117 additional sea turtle nests

More than 100 more sea turtle nests were spotted in St. Johns County over the past week, according to St. Johns County Beaches.

The new data released late Thursday shows an increase of 111 loggerhead nests and six green nests for an increase of 117 in the last seven days.

Leatherback nests remained at 13 and Kemp's ridley nests stayed at one for a grand total of 731.

Most of the nests have been spotted in north beaches, with 556.

If a sea turtle is spotted or in distress, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's dispatch at 904-824-8304.

Here is the count of the total sea turtle nests in St. Johns County according to St. Johns County Beaches.

North beaches

Loggerheads: 530

Greens: 14

Leatherbacks: 11

Kemp’s Ridley: 1

Subtotal: 556

Anastasia Island

Loggerheads: 122

Greens: 0

Leatherbacks: 0

Kemp’s Ridley: 0

Subtotal: 122

Matanzas Inlet South

Loggerheads: 51

Greens: 0

Leatherbacks: 2

Kemp’s Ridley: 0

Subtotal: 53

Total: 731

