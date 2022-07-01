ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Amtrak, BNSF sue truck driver’s company in Missouri train crash

By Makenzie Koch
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bkr1t_0gSGTLH100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Railway companies Amtrak and BNSF have now filed a federal lawsuit against the company the truck driver worked for in this week’s deadly Missouri train crash.

The news comes just one day after that driver’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a BNSF employee and Chariton County, where the train crash and derailment happened.

On Monday, Billy Barton II was driving a dump truck for MS Contracting, which is based out of Brookfield, Missouri, when he attempted to drive over BNSF tracks in nearby Mendon, Missouri.

An Amtrak passenger train going just under 90 mph struck Barton’s truck, killing the Brookfield, Missouri, man and three train passengers. Officials said 150 others were injured.

Four victims in Missouri Amtrak train crash identified

The Amtrak/BNSF lawsuit alleges that the Amtrak train was clearly visible, but Barton failed to yield and hear the train. He then attempted to cross “despite the fact that it was unsafe, careless and reckless,” the suit says.

The suit says Barton was acting in the scope of his employment with MS Contracting, and the truck was owned by and operated on behalf of the contracting businesses. Therefore, they’re accusing the Missouri company of negligence.

Amtrak and BNSF also allege MS Contracting failed to properly maintain and/or repair the truck; train and supervise its employees; adopt and enforce policies regarding vehicle operation at railroad crossings

But in her own lawsuit in state court, Billy Barton’s wife, Erin Barton, says he didn’t “see or hear the train coming with adequate warning to safely cross the tracks.”

Her suit accuses a BNSF roadmaster and the county of negligence for leaving the road leading to the crossing and the crossing itself in a dangerous condition.

Commissioners expressed concerns to state about Missouri train crossing early as 2019

Barton’s lawsuit says the crossing had impaired sight triangles, “an excessively small” crossing angle, a sloped approach and brush, trees and crops blocking the view.

Additionally, it’s a passive crossing, meaning there are no warning devices like bells, crossing arms or lights. The crossing only has signs indicating there are tracks nearby.

Erin Barton argues the road and crossing were dangerous, and the BNSF employee and county failed to do anything to improve their condition.

Neither of the lawsuits have a court hearing scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

At least 3 people pulled from 5+ car crash blocking SB I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving at least five vehicles shut down southbound lanes of I-435 in Kansas City for over four hours Tuesday. Police and emergency crews responded to the interstate crash just north of 87th Street around 8:25 a.m. At least three people had to be pulled from the wreckage and sent to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Backups likely on I-70 in St. Charles due to MoDOT project

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Drivers heading to and from St. Charles on Interstate 70 might notice some traffic delays for a foreseeable future. Starting Tuesday, crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin reducing the interstate lanes. One lane in each direction will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews work to install barrier walls and temporary striping.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnsf#Amtrak Train#Truck Drivers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Kansas man is dead after a vehicle accident in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) —An accident in Lafayette County, Missouri has claimed the life of a Kansas man. The accident happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2002 Ford F250 driven by 57-year-old Gary Fortner of Holton was driving eastbound on I-70 when a tire on the pickup blew out. The vehicle left the highway and rolled, ejecting the driver.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most veterans in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy