Protests

Thousands rally in Sudan day after 9 killed during protests

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands have taken to the streets in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, a day after nine people were killed in anti-military demonstrations.

The United States and others have condemned the violence in this east African country which has been rocked by near-weekly protests since an October 25 coup upended its fragile transition to democracy.

The rallies on Thursday were the largest seen in months. Authorities have met the protests with a deadly crackdown, which has been repeatedly condemned by the United Nations and other international bodies.

The deaths on Thursday brought the tally of those killed since the coup to 113 people, including 18 children.

#Sudan#Khartoum#East African#Protest#The United Nations
The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

