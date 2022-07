The University of Florida just hit the jackpot on the fourth of July, as top-50 prospect T.J. Searcy announced his commitment to Billy Napier’s program. Searcy, a 6-foot-5.5, 243-pound rising senior from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee, checks in as No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 49 player overall. He is also the No. 3 rising senior in talent-Georgia. That is all according to On3’s 2023 rankings.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO