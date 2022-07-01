ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Argentina a key destination on Scotland’s World Cup path, says Grant Gilchrist

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh7WC_0gSGT1hk00

Grant Gilchrist believes the three-Test series in Argentina is crucial to setting Scotland on the right path ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Gregor Townsend’s side play the first of their matches against the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday evening.

And Gilchrist, who will captain the Scots in the absence of regular skipper Stuart Hogg, feels they can use their time in South America to start generating momentum and a positive vibe which can carry them towards the showpiece tournament in France in a little over a year.

“For us as a team, we’re at a point now, on the road towards the World Cup, that this series is going to play a pivotal part in setting us on the right road,” said Gilchrist.

This series is going to play a pivotal part in setting us on the right road

“For the guys who don’t have a lot of experience, it is going to be invaluable for them to play in these high-level Test matches away from home.

“It will be a real test of us as a team and as individuals. It’s a great time for us and it will be really important moving forward into the next year.”

Scotland – who have left British & Irish Lions trio Chris Harris, Finn Russell and Hogg at home to recharge their batteries this summer – have several inexperienced players within their touring squad as they look to banish any lingering negativity from an underwhelming Six Nations campaign.

Gilchrist is adamant the whole experience of travelling to South America in a big group will help foster a strong team spirit in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“We’ve looked a lot at the Six Nations, and the guys who were involved want to do things better individually and collectively,” he said. “But this to me feels like a fresh start. It’s a completely different beast coming on tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck30f_0gSGT1hk00
Finn Russell is among the absentees for Scotland’s trip to Argentina (PA) (PA Wire)

“There are challenges with it in terms of playing away from home in a hostile environment against quality opposition but there are huge positives as we spend four weeks living with each other, and the camaraderie and togetherness you can build in that time can be massive moving forward towards the Autumn Tests and then the World Cup.

“There are huge positives from this experience, especially for the younger guys coming on tour for the first time and getting that exposure to what it’s like.

“Hopefully we can deliver the performances and get the momentum we need as a team going forward but also create experiences and really enjoy ourselves during this four weeks.”

Scotland have won their last five meetings with Argentina, and Gilchrist was part of the team that won 44-15 away to the Pumas in Resistencia four years ago. He is braced for a strong challenge from the hosts.

“I’ve played against Argentina a few times and it’s always a physical battle,” he said. “With the individuals they’ve got and the style of rugby they want to play, it can be a bit crazy at times but it always leads to entertaining games.

“For me personally, I’ve had some great results against Argentina but we’re under no illusions: this Argentina team, when you look at the squad they’ve got and where their players are playing in the world, they’re leading performers across a lot of the top teams in Europe and the southern hemisphere. That’s the challenge and we’re excited about it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sam Underhill set to replace Tom Curry for England against Australia

Sam Underhill is poised to fill the void in England’s back row created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion for Saturday’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane. Underhill was overlooked altogether for the 30-28 defeat at Optus Stadium but is winning the race to be selected at...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#British
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
newschain

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province, his troops escalated their offensive in neighbouring Donetsk, prompting the governor to urge more than a quarter of a million residents to evacuate. Gov Pavlo Kyrylenko said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy