ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals sets execution dates for six death row inmates

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmDK1_0gSGSjIY00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 1, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced that execution dates have been set for six inmates on death row.

Attorney General John O’Connor said, “Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates in six cases involving the murders of eight individuals: Albert Hale, Barry Van Treese, Brianna Cole, Adam Broomhall, Mary Bowles, Jerald Thurman, and A.J. and Patsy Cantrell.”

Oklahoma has first West Nile Virus case and death of 2022

According to a press release, the earliest of the murders was committed in 1993, and the most recent was in 2003.

“The family members of these loved ones have waited decades for justice.  They are courageous and inspiring in their continued expressions of love for the ones they lost,” O’Connor said. “My office stands beside them as they take this next step in the journey that the murderers forced upon them. Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted in 2016 to preserve the death penalty as a consequence for the most heinous murders.  I’m certain that justice and safety for all of us drove that vote.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Oklahoma schedules 25 executions to begin in August

July 1 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma court on Friday scheduled the executions of 25 men over the next two and a half years, cases that the prisoners' lawyers say "exemplify systemic flaws" in the state's use of the death penalty. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled the executions in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Virginia law stops early inmate releases, angering families

Christopher Ford was a baby when his father was sentenced to 28 years in prison for participating in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the killings of two people at a car dealership. After serving 25 years, prison officials told Robert Glenn Ford he would be released in July under a 2020 Virginia law that allowed inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior, his son said. But just before he was expecting to go home, Virginia lawmakers approved a budget amendment from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that excluded Ford and thousands of other inmates with...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Oscar Pistorius meets with murdered girlfriend's father as he seeks parole

Disgraced former track star Oscar Pistorius met last month with the father of his ex-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he murdered in 2013. Barry Steenkamp “met with Oscar on 22 June 2022 for the Victim Offender Dialogue,” the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, said Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook. The trust operated by Reeva’s mother, June Steenkamp, also thanked South African officials for their help in setting up the meeting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

When Will Texas Stop Executing People Whose Death Sentences Are Unconstitutional?

Texas is at it again, once more thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court in a death penalty case. Last Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Terence Andrus, a prisoner on Texas’ death row. Two years ago, the court held that Andrus’ attorney had failed to present a mountain of mitigating evidence that could’ve saved his life. The court ruled that his counsel’s representation fell below the constitutional minimum and sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with instructions to consider whether the mitigating evidence could have made a difference in the mind of at least one juror.
TEXAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy