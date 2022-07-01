Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals sets execution dates for six death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 1, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced that execution dates have been set for six inmates on death row.

Attorney General John O’Connor said, “Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates in six cases involving the murders of eight individuals: Albert Hale, Barry Van Treese, Brianna Cole, Adam Broomhall, Mary Bowles, Jerald Thurman, and A.J. and Patsy Cantrell.”

According to a press release, the earliest of the murders was committed in 1993, and the most recent was in 2003.

“The family members of these loved ones have waited decades for justice. They are courageous and inspiring in their continued expressions of love for the ones they lost,” O’Connor said. “My office stands beside them as they take this next step in the journey that the murderers forced upon them. Oklahomans overwhelmingly voted in 2016 to preserve the death penalty as a consequence for the most heinous murders. I’m certain that justice and safety for all of us drove that vote.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.