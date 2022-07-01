CMPD searching for 44-year-old man last seen in south Charlotte Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for help finding a 44-year-old man who was last seen in south Charlotte on Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Douglas Ace Kocher was last seen in the area of Otter Creek Drive on June 27.

Kocher is described as 5’7” and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with an Ohio registration DSR9257, detectives said.

CMPD said family members are concerned for Kocher’s safety.

Anyone who may have seen Kocher or has any information on where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

