POLITICO Playbook PM: The Roe ruling, one week later

By GARRETT ROSS
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a week since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and we’re still putting together the full picture of what the decision will mean in the near and long term. — New polling,via AP’s Hannah Fingerhut: “Twenty-two percent of U.S. adults name abortion...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden takes a back seat to Cheney

GOOD NEWS (EXCEPT FOR PETS) —“Fireworks Come Roaring Back This Summer,” per the NYT. It’s a slow news day as we hit the halfway point of this holiday weekend, but a good one to catch up on three big summer storylines that will continue to reverberate long after Independence Day: the rise of Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.), the Supreme Court’s historic term and Russia’s occupation of eastern Ukraine:
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Exclusive: Footage from new Jan. 6 Trump docuseries

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — Playbook has obtained a trailer for ALEX HOLDER’s “Unprecedented,” the British filmmaker’s upcoming Discovery+ docuseries about the Trump family. The two-minute-plus trailer, which you can watch here, was included among the hours of footage that Holder turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee under subpoena. (Holder gave testimony to the committee behind closed doors on June 23.)
The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
