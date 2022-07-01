'These kids were obliterated': Outrage of families boils over lack of answers in Uvalde investigation
The families of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down at a school in Uvalde, Texas, have had...www.cnn.com
The families of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down at a school in Uvalde, Texas, have had...www.cnn.com
Every politician that defends the actions of the police and law enforcement officer that wouldn't go in should be fired and forever banned from any position remotely similar
I can't blame the parents for being upset there should have been better safety in place they didn't do enough
It's disgusting what the police did here, but not a new thing. I begged the Everett police to help my daughter when she was being murdered and I was told that they didn't have the resources to chase after her. This was the first time I've been to the Everett police department. Not like we have added any frequent flyer miles. Don't mess with my second amendment rights because we clearly can't count on law enforcement agencies in this country anymore.
Comments / 1666