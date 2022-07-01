'These kids were obliterated': Outrage of families boils over lack of answers in Uvalde investigation

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO