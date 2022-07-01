ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'These kids were obliterated': Outrage of families boils over lack of answers in Uvalde investigation

By Chris Boyette, Ray Sanchez
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
The families of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down at a school in Uvalde, Texas, have had...

Dirk Ward
4d ago

Every politician that defends the actions of the police and law enforcement officer that wouldn't go in should be fired and forever banned from any position remotely similar

Terri Hoovan
4d ago

I can't blame the parents for being upset there should have been better safety in place they didn't do enough

Becky Woeppel
4d ago

It's disgusting what the police did here, but not a new thing. I begged the Everett police to help my daughter when she was being murdered and I was told that they didn't have the resources to chase after her. This was the first time I've been to the Everett police department. Not like we have added any frequent flyer miles. Don't mess with my second amendment rights because we clearly can't count on law enforcement agencies in this country anymore.

WSB Radio

Uvalde DA makes rare comments on investigation

UVALDE, Texas — (UVALDE, Texas) -- The district attorney investigating the May 24 massacre that killed two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, revealed Friday that she has been meeting with the families of victims to update them on the ongoing investigation. “We're trying to make sure that...
UVALDE, TX
saobserver.com

UVALDE- HAUNTED BY RINGING PHONES

The 24/7 Uvalde hotline to support the community has confused one woman who is very concerned for survivors. After the May 24th shooting massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary Gregg Abbott pledged an “abundance of mental health services” for “anyone in the community who needs it” also stating the services would be FREE. In Uvalde only 1 in 4 residents are insured. Abbott told the community to ask for these services through the hotline: 888-690-0799.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

10-year-old victim's dad says he feels anger over new images

New images are raising questions about whether police had the firepower to confront the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter long before they actually did. John Berman speaks with Jose Flores Sr. – his 10-year-old son, Jose Flores Jr., was among the 19 students and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.
UVALDE, TX
