Taylor County, FL

Florida teen in critical condition after losing part of leg in shark attack

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Florida teen is in critical condition Friday after losing part of her leg in a shark attack at a popular beach, officials said.

The girl was wading in 5-foot waters in Taylor County around 3 p.m. Thursday when the shark — estimated at 9 feet long — suddenly attacked her.

A relative frantically entered the surf and battered the shark until it released the bloodied girl from its grip.

“A family member reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was free,” the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Emergency responders treated the severely injured girl on the beach before she was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital roughly 80 miles away.

She went into surgery around 6 p.m. and lost a portion of her leg, officials said. She is expected to survive, according to WCTV.

Officials said the teen was scalloping with members of her family when the shark attacked.

The shark attack happened at a beach in Taylor County, Florida.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office warned swimmers to exercise caution in the wake of the incident, advising kids to never swim alone and to avoid making sudden movements in the water.

Shark assaults are common in the Sunshine State, which accounts for 40% of all bites worldwide.

Last week, a 62-year-old California man was badly wounded after being attacked by a shark in waters about 85 miles from San Francisco.

