Wilmington, DE

‘Vintage’ Burger King found untouched behind wall in shopping mall

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Long live the King!

Fast-food fanatics went crazy over a photo of a recently “discovered” Burger King, preserved and appearing almost blemish-free despite being a relic of the past.

The old restaurant was found hidden behind a wall in a Wilmington, Delaware, mall and looked completely untouched.

“A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022,” a user by the name of RealJezebelley tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet has since scored over 18,000 retweets and 187,000 likes.

People loved the blast from the past and commented their shock and amusement.

“And the plants are still alive,” someone joked alongside a GIF reading “Gullible.” To which the original poster wrote: “What if I told you they were fake plants?”

“I have experienced this mall … it was frightening,” another noted. One user reminisced about visiting the mall in their younger years in response. “It was sorta dreamy to me, post-apocalyptic and you’re walking among the ashes. Also, that old mall aesthetic kinda brings up fond memories of childhood,” they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwMjk_0gSGQfq400
The old restaurant was found hidden behind a wall in a Wilmington, Delaware, mall and looked completely untouched.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaSm6_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK2CH_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcVHQ_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gzGg_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S57D8_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government

“That’s so crazy! I live here and remember [the mall],” someone else added. “[It’s] probably been closed about 15 years, I swore something took over the space. I dont go to that mall much anymore but im def going to look next time im neaby, I remember exactly where it was.”

Burger King recently found itself in the fryer with its Pride month campaign in Austria last month.

The fast-food chain launched its “Pride whopper,” which had all of the same ingredients as the company’s regular burger except for “two equal buns.” Burger lovers were able to get their meaty sandwiches with either two top halves or two bottom parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCZ2S_0gSGQfq400
Burger King launched a Pride Whopper in support of the LGBTQ community last month, but eaters were not happy with it.

“The Equal Buns campaign was executed by our Burger King Austria team, in an effort to highlight equal rights and equal love — through a play on the traditional Whopper build — featuring two identical buns on the two options of the sandwich,” a BK spokesperson told The Post in June.

“Burger King Austria also serves as an Official Proud Partner and Sponsor of Vienna Pride 2022,” they continued.

Customers were not happy with the meal and ran to Twitter to slam the company’s poor choice of Pride products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFVD7_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Executive, Matt Meyer is given a tour of an abandoned Burger King in Concord Mall, Wilmington, DE.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKL8j_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2923F4_0gSGQfq400
New Castle County Government

“Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms … what in straight hell?” Netflix employee Jarett Wieselman tweeted.

