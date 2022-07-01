Arabic ballots now available in Dearborn, Hamtramck

Ahead of the August 2 Primary Election, Dearborn and Hamtramck will be the first cities in Michigan to have ballots translated in Arabic.

The ballots will be available for both absentee ballots and for in-person voting on Election Day.

“It's important that our democracy continues to be accessible and secure for every Michigan voter," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "In a moment where there are so many efforts to divide and deter citizen engagement, it's inspiring to see Dearborn, Hamtramck and Wayne County leadership come together to show government can be responsive to citizens' needs and deliver results. Their work will directly help citizens in their communities be informed and engaged voters, and our state's democracy will be healthier as a result."

City council resolutions were passed this year in Dearborn and Hamtramck to make Arabic-language ballots available for the cities Arabic-speaking population.

“I celebrate the achievement of Arabic ballots in Dearborn and Hamtramck for the August 2 primary, and all future elections,” said Wayne County Clerk Cathy M. Garrett. “The Office of the Wayne County Clerk, Elections Division, has worked extensively to help facilitate this landmark accomplishment and assure a positive outcome for greater ballot access.”

Voters can request an Arabic-language absentee ballot by visiting their local clerk’s office or by mailing in the Arabic-language absentee ballot application . To avoid processing delays, Garrett says, voters should submit absentee ballot requests no later than July 18.

To locate your clerk’s office, polling place location and for more information, click here Michigan.gov/Vote .

