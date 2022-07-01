ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Medical Examiner’s Office Releases Cause of Death for Ferguson

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WhF1_0gSGQGy100

He died at his North Baltimore home in June.

Jaylon Ferguson was killed by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, Bruce Goldfarb, spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, has confirmed according to The Baltimore Sun .

Ferguson, a 26-year-old Ravens linebacker, was found unresponsive in his home in North Baltimore and pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled an accident, the spokesman said.

A written autopsy is not yet available but Goldfarb said that the office aims to have one mostly completed within 90 days.

The 2019 third-round NFL draft pick played his entire career for Baltimore after starring at Louisiana Tech, where he was a two-time all-conference selection and Conference USA defensive player of the year.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement after his death. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson seconded those remarks.

“He was a wonderful young man full of love and life,” he said, per ESPN . “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

Comments / 99

Lydia Raley
3d ago

How is ingesting drugs an accident ? One chooses to buy them & take them.As common as these drugs are on the news by now the consequences are well known! It is sad to the loved ones left behind because getting high meant more 😪

Reply(10)
61
Amber Lasater
4d ago

The sad thing is yes way to many people dying from bad drug use. My thought is the Fentnal needs to be gotten off the streets.

Reply(5)
28
Kimberly Terrasas
3d ago

So, he accidentally did cocaine... or was the accident part where he didn't realize it was laced with fentynol.

Reply(5)
34
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beautiful Mother Vanished Doing Laundry And One Suspect Is Former Ohio Police Officer

On July 22, 2001, Marilyn Renee "Niqui" McCown went to do her laundry at the Richmond Coin Laundry at the corner of South 10th Street and South E Street in Richmond, Indiana. 28-year-old Niqui was the mother of a daughter, Payton Lackings, and worked as a corrections officer and accounting clerk at the Montgomery Education and Pre-Release Center. She was a student at Sinclair Community College with hopes of becoming a United States Marshall.
RICHMOND, IN
Complex

Brian Laundrie’s Recovered Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Death Was a Mercy Killing

The contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook that the FBI obtained following his death have been revealed. According to Fox News, Laundrie confessed to killing his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. “I ended her life,” he wrote. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made,” the 23-year-old continued. “I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Four dead, 9 others injured, including a 14-year-old, in Baltimore over July Fourth weekend, police say

Four people died, and nine others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore over the July Fourth weekend, police said. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said, and homicide ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Cause Of Death#Nfl Draft#The Baltimore Sun#Conference Usa#Espn
The Associated Press

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some “in the advanced stages of decomposition,” Maj. Isaac Parker said.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy