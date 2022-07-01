ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Wall to Clippers Is Official, Klutch Sports Says

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JDOf_0gSGQF5I00

The five-time All-Star will join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in L.A.

Nearly four days after securing his release from the Rockets, former All-Star John Wall is officially a member of the Clippers .

The veteran point guard’s agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced Friday Wall has agreed to a two-year, $13.2 contract with Los Angeles.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the 31-year-old intended to sign with the Clippers shortly after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported he reached a buyout agreement with Houston. Wall, who exercised his player option for next season on June 27, agreed to surrender $7 million of his $47.4 million contract in order to enter free agency, per Haynes.

A five-time All-Star during his nine seasons with the Wizards, Wall has all the tools to become an ideal fit beside a returning Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Paul George. Of course, the former No. 1 pick’s health troubles in the last five years gives Clippers supporters plenty of reason for concern.

Wall played 41 games in 2017–18 due to nagging knee injuries, and appeared in only 32 games the following season due to a season-ending left heel injury. In February 2019, Wall suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling in his home, leading to an extended absence that kept him off the court for the entire ‘19–’20 season.

Wall’s time in Washington ended in December 2020 when he was dealt to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook along with a 2023 draft pick. He made his return later that month and went on to average 20.9 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 40 starts.

After reaching a mutual decision with Rockets brass to step away from the team prior to last season, Wall has a chance to resurrect his career on a title contender heading into his 11th year. For his career, Wall boasts averages of 19.1 PPG, 9.1 APG and 4.3 RPG.

