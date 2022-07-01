ITD now taking comments for all upcoming projects

EAST IDAHO (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP).

The 2023-2029 ITIP is a seven-year master plan of the state’s transportation improvement projects.

Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. In all, the draft ITIP includes projects in all 44 counties and all modes of transportation. Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

A few of the major projects in East Idaho include:

I-15 Northgate to Fort Hall Widening - Widen the interstate to three lanes in both North and South directions, including replacement of outdated structures, drainage facilities, and interchange merge/diverge improvements.

- Widen the interstate to three lanes in both North and South directions, including replacement of outdated structures, drainage facilities, and interchange merge/diverge improvements. US-20 Chester to Ashton Widening - This project will build a 4-lane divided highway with the addition of 2 new interchanges.

- This project will build a 4-lane divided highway with the addition of 2 new interchanges. Blackfoot West Bridge Street bridge replacement - Replace the aging West Bridge Street Bridge over the Snake River in Blackfoot.

- Replace the aging West Bridge Street Bridge over the Snake River in Blackfoot. Chubbuck, Widening Park Lawn to Siphon Road - To provide additional capacity along Yellowstone Avenue between Park Lawn and Siphon. It will also allow for the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Siphon Road.

- To provide additional capacity along Yellowstone Avenue between Park Lawn and Siphon. It will also allow for the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Siphon Road. A2 Highway improvements – This project will improve the A2 Highway in Clark County by widening the roadway, fixing soft spots, adding additional base and paving the roadway. This will include the replacement of culverts, and other minor drainage improvements.

– This project will improve the A2 Highway in Clark County by widening the roadway, fixing soft spots, adding additional base and paving the roadway. This will include the replacement of culverts, and other minor drainage improvements. SH-33 Teton County intersection improvements - This project will improve intersections and add turn lanes on SH33 from milepost 138.70 to milepost 149.40.

- This project will improve intersections and add turn lanes on SH33 from milepost 138.70 to milepost 149.40. US-93 Pahsimeroi River bridge replacement - This project will replace the Pahsimeroi River bridge on US-93 in Custer County.

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found HERE .

Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:

ITIP – Comments

Attn: Office of Communication

P.O. Box 7129

Boise, ID 83707

Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department (208) 334-8119.

All comments will be reviewed, incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate, and responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.

After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.

