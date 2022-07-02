ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

3 officers killed, several hurt in mass shooting

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMQYu_0gSGQ76j00

Three Kentucky police officers were shot and killed after a 49-year-old man, who is in custody, allegedly gunned them down and wounded several others in a mass shooting at his Kentucky home.

The City of Prestonburg Police Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that canine handler Jacob R. Chaffins had died.

"You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier,” the statement read.

“The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life - saving another. We will shine your light to Paisley and the world so long as we breathe. Rest yourself, we have the watch."

The two other slain officers were identified by the sheriff's office as Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure.

The shooting unfolded in Floyd County at about 6:44 p.m. local time Thursday, Kentucky State Police said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called it a "barricade situation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvd0P_0gSGQ76j00
WCHS - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officers are shown on the scene where a suspect shot several people in Allen, Ky.
MORE: 20-year-old mother gunned down on NYC street was apparently targeted: Sources

According to an arrest report, Lance Storz, who was armed with a rifle, fired multiple rounds at police officers around his home, killing two officers and a police K9.

The arrest report said five other officers and an emergency management director were injured, though state police said four officers and one civilian were hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qSHE_0gSGQ76j00
Pike County, Kentucky, jail via AP - PHOTO: This booking photo provided by Pike County, Kentucky, jail shows Lance Storz. Two officers were killed when Storz opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky on June 30, 2022, authorities said.
MORE: Images of person of interest released in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old

"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night," the governor tweeted Friday. "I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth."

Storz is in custody on multiple charges including murder of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer. He entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on $10 million bond. Storz returns to court on July 11.

ABC News' Jason Volack and Ahmad J. Hemingway contributed to this report.

Comments / 2305

Mark Martin
4d ago

Why is this guy still alive? You have good officers doing their job, as dangerous as it is, yet lured into traps that are fatal. My sympathies to both officer's family's and all of their fellow officers.

Reply(208)
909
Mary
4d ago

My deepest sympathies to the Officers killed and those wounded. Their families must be devastated. My deepest condolences and prayers for you! BACK THE BLUE!

Reply(38)
485
Mark Jones
4d ago

They definitely worked him over before bringing him in. The report will probably say that he became combative; and they had to use the necessary force to control the situation.

Reply(137)
293
