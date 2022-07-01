ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO AG Schmitt vows to sue any MO city, county that uses tax money on abortions

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt vowed Friday to file a lawsuit in the case of any city or county in Missouri using tax money on abortions.

In his reasoning, Schmitt cited RSMo. 188.205 : “It shall be unlawful for any public funds to be expended for the purpose of performing or assisting an abortion, not necessary to see the life of the mother, or for the purpose of encouraging or counseling a woman to have an abortion not necessary to save her life.”

Schmitt specifically pointed out St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, as areas he is willing to file suit against.

“Using hard-earned taxpayer dollars, whether it be ARPA funds or other forms of revenue, to fund abortions is plainly illegal under Missouri law. St. Louis City and County, and Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office,” Schmitt said in a statement.

In a separate post on his campaign social media account, Schmitt commented that working families are struggling to afford food and gas while leaders in KC and St. Louis “want to spend those hard earned tax dollars on abortions.”

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a passionate response to Schmitt’s threat to file suit.

“Using hard-earned taxpayer dollars, whether it be ARPA funds or other forms of revenue, to fund nonsensical threats and meritless lawsuits violates the state attorney general’s ethical obligations as a Missouri attorney,” Lucas said in a statement. “We will continue to proudly and unabashedly stand up for the freedom of Missouri women and Missouri families to make private healthcare decisions. Kansas City’s lawful resolutions are but one step in doing so. We wish the state attorney general well in his ongoing effort to become the most popular Eric in the campaign for U.S. Senate.”

In his reasoning, Lucas stated a different passage of legislation.

Lucas used Missouri Supreme Court Rule 4-3.1, Sentence 1 to prove his point: “A lawyer shall not bring or defend a proceeding, or assert or controvert an issue therein, unless there is a basis in law and fact for doing so that is not frivolous, which includes a good faith argument for an extension, modification, or reversal of existing law.”

Countering Schmitt’s point that taxpayers’ dollars would be wasted on abortion, Lucas raised questions about using “taxpayer dollars to fund threats and potentially wasteful litigation.”

Thursday, the KCMO City Council voted 10-2 to pass a resolution in which a $300 travel stipend would be available to KCMO city employees seeking abortion services.

KCMO City Manager Brian Platt will soon begin negotiations with the Health Care Trust before reporting the plan back to the council for approval .

Comments / 16

Gary Eubanks
4d ago

Eric should sue his mother for giving birth to him. He wasted tax dollars on law suits against our schools he might as well waste more.

Reply
16
CCrim
4d ago

Why can't tax money be used for abortions. Those women that choose to have an abortion Pay Taxes Too. How unfair that their tax dollars can't be used for what they choose to want. I suggest their funds be taken out of the money pool.

Reply(2)
10
Jo-Ann Marenzana Gastin
4d ago

Safe click baiter since taxes are not used to fund abortions. But rile up the MAGATs…easy pickings.

Reply
9
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk

Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science, and that’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Iman Alsaden, a doctor and […] The post Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
