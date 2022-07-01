ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Here's Where To Get The Best Chicken Wings In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings came about back in the 1960s when the co-owner of the now-famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York cooked up some leftover wings in a peppery hot sauce for her son and hid friends. The delicious creation then ended up on the bar's menu the next day and was plated with celery and bleu cheese. The rest is history.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best wings in each state. The website states, "Since then, wings have evolved. Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best wings in Arizona come from Trapp Haus BBQ in Phoenix. Click here to check out the menu.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Known as the "Jay-Z of Barbecue" and "Phil the Grill," Pitmaster Phil Johnson is a veteran of the competitive barbecue circuit and food truck world who collects awards like he does nicknames. (You might have caught him on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon" that features celeb chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon). Johnson opened Trapp Haus BBQ in Phoenix in 2018, and, a year later, his Jumbo Philly Crack Wings took the crown for the "Best Wings in Phoenix" as decided by the Phoenix New Times."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken wings.

