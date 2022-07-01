Michael E. Wooldridge

MaryLou Carpenter, 58, of Camden, NY passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. As a four-time cancer survivor, MaryLou showed immense courage and strength that inspired all. She was born in Rome, NY on August 28, 1963, a daughter of Charles & Patricia Pietruch Dolan. She was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. MaryLou then attended SUNY Geneseo receiving her degree in teaching. She earned her Master’s degree from The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. On August 17, 1991, she married Loren E. Carpenter III at St. Joseph’s Church in Lee Center, NY. They shared a blessed union that would last 30 years.
