Michael E. Wooldridge

VERNON — Da Boogie Man with Justin Huckabone driving gobbles up the featured $7,700 Open Trot at Vernon Downs on Monday afternoon. Spoiler Alert (Frank Affrunti) took the early lead. Da Boogie Man ($4.70) made his way to the front just before hitting the first quarter in :28.1. Discus Hanover (Truman Gale) was first to make a move going first-over as they headed for the backstretch. As he started to close in Discus Hanover went on a break. Da Boogie Man used a :29.0 second quarter to get to the half first in :57.1. As they headed for the final turn Discus Hanover got going again and made a challenge but went off-stride again as Da Boogie Man was first to three-quarters in 1:26.0.

VERNON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO