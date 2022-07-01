ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Michael E. Wooldridge

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael E. Wooldridge, age 73, of Rome, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born October 8, 1948, in Utica, a son of the late Edward and Anna Mae Cusworth Wooldridge. Michael was united in marriage to the former Lorna Parsons, on...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Community turns out for Fourth of July

UTICA — As the United States of America celebrates 246 years of independence from Great Britain, cities from all over the nation held parades and events in recognition of Independence Day. Utica’s Independence Day parade began on Genesee St. in front of the St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The 1.2-mile...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 2, 2022

BAUMEISTER — Samantha L. Baumeister, 39, of Oneida, on June 20, 2022. Private services. No calling hours. Arrangements by Ironside Funeral Home, Oneida. CAREY —Nancy A. (Phelps) Carey, 76, of Steuben, on June 12, 2022. Memorial 4-6 p.m. today at the Town of Steuben Town Hall. No calling...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS graduates nine family medicine residents

UTICA — Nine doctors graduated from the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program just over a week ago, bringing the total number of family physicians completing the three-year, postdoctoral training program to 317. The program is an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS). Residency program director T. Eric...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MaryLou Carpenter

MaryLou Carpenter, 58, of Camden, NY passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. As a four-time cancer survivor, MaryLou showed immense courage and strength that inspired all. She was born in Rome, NY on August 28, 1963, a daughter of Charles & Patricia Pietruch Dolan. She was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. MaryLou then attended SUNY Geneseo receiving her degree in teaching. She earned her Master’s degree from The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. On August 17, 1991, she married Loren E. Carpenter III at St. Joseph’s Church in Lee Center, NY. They shared a blessed union that would last 30 years.
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Take a walking tour of Utica’s historic shoe district

UTICA — Utica shoes! Who knew?. Many people don’t realize Utica once had a thriving shoe manufacturing industry, producing as many as two thousand pairs of shoes a day. The Oneida County History Center is hosting a walking tour at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 9, beginning at the History Center table at The Oneida County Market located inside the REA Wing at Union Station on Main Street.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Teresa R. (Rinaldi) Frumento

Teresa Rinaldi Frumento, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Rome Health. She was just a month short of her 99th birthday. Born in Linguaglossa, Sicily, on July 30, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Annunziata (Ferrara) Rinaldi. On January 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to Salvador Frumento. She and her husband settled in Rome in 1956, having migrated from post-World War Italy first to Sydney, Australia, before arriving here. Salvador passed away December 26, 1989.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Researchers seek participants in Rome, Camden-based health studies

A university-led research project that could benefit the health of Rome and Camden residents is seeking paid participants to be a part of this innovative opportunity. The Change Club Project – led by Cornell University and Texas A & M Agrilife Extension – aims to identify what community resources contribute to a healthier lifestyle, be it a walking trail, mobile farmers’ market, community garden, or improved school snacks, for example. 14 Change Club members from Rome and Camden each will have the opportunity to collaborate to implement their own project, unique to their community, while providing valuable data to track its effect on their health, if any, over a three year time span. Club members will also be involved in a six month health curriculum.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cheerleading business seeks new building

ROME — North Star All Star Cheerleading is in need of a new home, and Founder/Director Lorrie Wallis is doing what she can to keep her business “centrally located” in Rome. Recently Wallis reached out to the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, expressing her difficulty in finding...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man hospitalized after Augusta crash

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police arrests, June 23 to June 28

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bonds of friendship last a lifetime for the Proctor Boys

UTICA — Boys to men, and then back to boys again. That’s the story of the Proctor Boys, a tight-knit group of mature-aged men, 99.9% of them Italians who grew up within a few blocks of each other in East Utica and remained the best of friends since they were figli. They graduated from Proctor High School, served in the military, worked for companies like GE and Chicago Pneumatic, or started their own businesses. Many married their high school sweethearts and raised their families here.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Quick knockdown saves home after grill fire in Rome

ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Progress on tap for historic Hulbert House

BOONVILLE — Woodland Farm Brewery owners Keith and Katie Redhead, of Ava, have wanted to add a second taproom since they underwent an extensive expansion of their current business location in early 2020. Then the pandemic hit and those plans were put on hold. “We have always had our...
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Domestic charges on Henry Street in Rome

ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of threatening his female companion with a knife and breaking her laptop computer on Henry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dylan L. Davis, of Rome, was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a residence in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local history and stories series starts July 7 in Old Forge

OLD FORGE — The Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are hosting a local History and Stories series at 5 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the summer. The series will feature a different speaker each week who will give a presentation and lead a discussion on a variety of interesting local subjects (primarily of historical significance).
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida Common Council meets tonight

ONEIDA— A full agenda is slated for the Common Council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the Common Council Chambers at 109 N. Main St. in Oneida. Amend Chapter 190 of the Code of the City of Oneida to abolish the Sign Review Board. Approve...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Da Boogie Man captures feature at Vernon Downs

VERNON — Da Boogie Man with Justin Huckabone driving gobbles up the featured $7,700 Open Trot at Vernon Downs on Monday afternoon. Spoiler Alert (Frank Affrunti) took the early lead. Da Boogie Man ($4.70) made his way to the front just before hitting the first quarter in :28.1. Discus Hanover (Truman Gale) was first to make a move going first-over as they headed for the backstretch. As he started to close in Discus Hanover went on a break. Da Boogie Man used a :29.0 second quarter to get to the half first in :57.1. As they headed for the final turn Discus Hanover got going again and made a challenge but went off-stride again as Da Boogie Man was first to three-quarters in 1:26.0.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Motorcyclist ticketed in Herkimer County crash

WEBB — A motorcyclist was issued several tickets after a wheelie stunt led to a crash with an SUV in Herkimer County Saturday afternoon, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said Sean Manzi Jr., 20, of Inlet, Hamilton County, was pulling a wheelie on his motorcycle on Route...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Project to share ‘Faces of Agriculture’

WHITESTOWN — In support of the local agricultural industry and in an effort to connect the community to the farmers and growers who provide safe, affordable food, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is creating a photo art project to put a face to the farmer. The “Faces of...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

