REDDING, Calif. — A man under the influence of drugs was arrested after causing disturbance in mobile home park over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, July 2, at about 2:27 p.m., the Redding Police Department responded to the Country Club Mobile Home Park, located in the 2800 block of Bechelli Lane. The department got several calls regarding multiple reports from neighbors of a man causing a disturbance at a mobile home there. Officers learned that the mobile home was owned by a 63-year-old woman, and neighbors were concerned for her welfare. Officers were able to confirm later that the woman was not at home while the disturbance was occurring.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO