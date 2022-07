Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio last week rescheduled the Ray Shetler trial to begin next month. Shetler is the 37-year-old former New Florence man who in 2015 shot to death St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed Jr., but was found not guilty of murder by a court jury. He was convicted of charges related to his escape attempt on the night of the shooting and was serving probation for those charges but skipped a hearing last December and brawled with county detectives and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

