David Fizdale Reveals How LeBron James Learned About Miami Heat Culture: "Some Guys He Wanted To Come Into Our Locker Room... UD And Wade Go, 'Nah, We Don't Do It Like That Here. This Is Our Space."

The Miami Heat have a chance to land a generational superstar this offseason after Kevin Durant reportedly included the team on his list of preferred trade destinations. But there is apparently a “significant obstacle” in that Durant reportedly desires to play for a Miami team that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry on the roster. It seems like the Heat will need to let go of at least one of them if they want to come out on top in the Durant sweepstakes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO