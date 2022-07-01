ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

David Fizdale Reveals How LeBron James Learned About Miami Heat Culture: "Some Guys He Wanted To Come Into Our Locker Room... UD And Wade Go, 'Nah, We Don't Do It Like That Here. This Is Our Space."

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat culture has been mentioned around the league nonstop, getting more and more attention in recent years, with the team showing they are ready to do anything to win and let rivals know that they'll have a hard time trying to bring them down. Every player who's...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Suns, Hawks Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade

In the latest move of what's been an incredibly active week in the NBA's offseason, the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly agreed to a trade. "The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, ... Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season."
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rapper Killer Mike recalls Kobe Bryant's opinion of young Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is coming off his fourth NBA championship in eight years. Along the way, he also just captured his first ever NBA Finals MVP. Even if he were to retire now, Curry is arguably a top-10 player of all time. But his path to greatness wasn’t always apparent.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
David Fizdale
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heat Nation

NBA exec says the Miami Heat could be in the ‘best position’ to get Kevin Durant if they include Kyle Lowry in a potential trade

The Miami Heat have a chance to land a generational superstar this offseason after Kevin Durant reportedly included the team on his list of preferred trade destinations. But there is apparently a “significant obstacle” in that Durant reportedly desires to play for a Miami team that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry on the roster. It seems like the Heat will need to let go of at least one of them if they want to come out on top in the Durant sweepstakes.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Once Joked About Getting A $200 Million For 2 Years Contract With the Phoenix Suns Management

Shaquille O'Neal is widely known for his humor as much as he is known for dominating the NBA during his prime, like arguably no player has before or since. Shaq was a force of nature on the court, but off it, he has always been laid-back and goofy, and both traits have landed him a successful career as a member of the media since he retired from the NBA.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Proves He Is The Best Player In The World: "The Co-Betting Favorite Is Now The Phoenix Suns Only Because Kevin Durant Put Them At The Top Of His Wishlist."

Kevin Durant's trade request rocked the NBA world and a lot of people were critical of Durant for wanting out of Brooklyn. The Nets had done everything that he had wanted them to do over these last couple of years, but he still wanted out of the team despite having 4 years left on his deal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Here's What Joel Embiid Tweeted On Sunday

Embiid: "What an amazing race!!! WOW. Just wish Verstappen was involved somehow" Embiid and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in six games. They had beaten the Toronto Raptors in the first-round, but could not get through Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Embiid...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy