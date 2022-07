Emporia State graduate Sam Hengeli had quite the college experience. The Olathe native started his collegiate career at Barton Community College in the Fall of 2016, but transferred to Johnson County Community College the following spring to be closer to home. He arrived at Emporia State in the Fall of 2018 and graduated with his Bachelor’s in sports leadership and recreation with a minor in coaching last winter.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO