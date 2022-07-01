ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bruins' Nick Wolff: Inks two-way deal

Wolff signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Tuesday. Wolff has yet to make his NHL debut as an undrafted blueliner. He's spent the last two seasons with AHL Providence, tallying 10 assists in 56 games. The 25-year-old may spend some time with the big club to begin the 2022-23 campaign as the Bruins are dealing with several injured defensemen.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Conner Capel: Hits first big-league homer

Capel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta. Capel has started in only three of seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Monday was his second consecutive start, and he accounted for two of the Cardinals' run-scoring plays with a sac fly in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The rookie outfielder is 2-for-9 with two RBI so far, and he doesn't have a clear path to playing time. Capel is likely to continue competing with Lars Nootbaar in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Fransisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Never-too-early lottery picks as Rockets win Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

The San Antonio Spurs traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for significant draft compensation last week, positioning (potentially) a consistent contender that has only three losing seasons this century (!) to tank into next year. So prepare yourself now when I offer this reading of the tea leaves: This might be the new norm for the next 11 months in the NBA.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Tyler Matzek: Ready to return

Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
ORADELL, NJ
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Zach LaVine gets supermax; Jalen Brunson to Knicks; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Leaves with injury

Oviedo exited Monday's game against Atlanta after being struck on the right hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief before departing. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays came back negative. He'll be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

