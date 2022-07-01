Beloved NJ ice cream shop is opening its third location

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

