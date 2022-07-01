Former employee accused of stealing truck, equipment from Mooresville landscapers

Truck stolen from Mooresville landscaping company (Henderson Police Dept)

HENDERSON, N.C. — A former employee of a Mooresville-based landscaping company was arrested over 150 miles away after allegedly stealing a lawn truck and more than $20,000 worth of landscaping equipment from his old employer.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release that Herman Ray Terry, Jr., of Mooresville, was spotted around 10 p.m. Thursday in a 2003 Isuzu truck that belonged to Matrix Lawn and Landscaping. Officers in Henderson tried to contact an owner of the truck or an employee with Matrix, but they weren’t able to. Henderson PD then reached out to the Mooresville Police Department to look into the situation.

Mooresville PD officers went to the landscaping company’s office and found it had been broken into, Henderson PD said in the release. Soon after that, Mooresville police got in touch with the owner of Matrix and verified that the truck and equipment were stolen. The owner also told police that Terry “had been recently terminated as an employee.”

Terry is facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and stolen goods, along with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and injury to real property, according to the Henderson Police Department. Terry was taken to the Vance County Detention Center and was listed in custody Friday with bonds totaling $106,000.

Man ditches stolen truck after crashing into utility pole, witnesses say Man ditches stolen truck after crashing into utility pole, witnesses say

©2022 Cox Media Group