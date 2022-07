Mary Louise “Mam” Haynes Witherspoon, 73, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 3, 1948, in Anahuac, to the late Edgar and Juanita Gray Haynes. Mam graduated from Anahuac High School, the class of 1966. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Haskell Witherspoon, soon after their graduation. Together they spent the next forty-seven years, in Anahuac raising their three sons, until his passing in 2015.

