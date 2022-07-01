ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

By Jared Gans
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCxGX_0gSGLi5w00

NASA said a rocket of unknown national origin that crashed into the moon earlier this year produced a double crater on the surface, an unexpected feat.

The agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which collects data on the moon, spotted two craters after the “mystery rocket body” collided with the moon on March 4, NASA said recently .

It created an eastern crater about 19.5 yards in diameter and a western crater about 17.5 yards in diameter.

The agency said the double crater might indicate that the rocket had a large mass on each end of it. A rocket that has used up its fuel usually will just have its mass on the end with the motor, with the other side being an empty fuel tank.

The rocket’s origin is uncertain, but the double crater that it produced might reveal its identity, according to the release.

A rocket body hitting the moon has not created a double crater before, the release states.

The Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that no space-exploring country has claimed the rocket as their own so far.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man molests child during truth or dare game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare. Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday. According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Community mourns following fireworks tragedy

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Fourth of July will never be the same for some in Mount Vernon as they mourn the loss of 11 year old Camrynn McMichael, who was tragically killed in a fireworks accident on July 3. Posey County dispatch says they received numerous calls about the incident, which occurred around […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Rocket#The Houston Chronicle#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
The Independent

Nasa loses contact with Capstone spacecraft on way to Moon

Nasa has lost communications with its Capstone spacecraft, the space agency announced Tuesday afternoon. Capstone, or the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched on 28 June from New Zealand, and everything appeared to be functioning normally for the small, 55-pound small satellite during and after lift off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Good news: Threatening asteroid won’t impact Earth in 2052

This week saw Asteroid Day, the yearly event about the risks to Earth of asteroid impacts, but the European Space Agency marked the event with some good news: The asteroid 2021 QM1, listed as one of the most threatening to our planet, won’t hit Earth after all. First observed last year, it was thought that the asteroid could strike the planet in April 2052, but recent analysis shows that it will pass us safely by.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS News

How NASA flew a drone on Mars

In April 2021, when a small helicopter named "Ingenuity" took off from the surface of Mars, it made history as the first aircraft to fly in the in the atmosphere of another planet. It may have also unlocked future possibilities for how NASA explores the surfaces of distant planets. Sunday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEHT/WTVW

Logan’s Promise offers cheap rides for safe holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local non-profit Logan’s Promise is trying to keep you safe during the Tri-State’s Fourth of July celebrations. The organization says you can use Lyft code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off your ride home. “As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, we want to remind everyone to stay […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Why Nasa’s Capstone satellite is flying a weird path to the Moon

Nasa’s Capstone mission has successfully separated from its launch vehicle, setting the 55-pound small satellite on a trajectory to rendezvous with the Moon later this year. Capstone, or the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched atop a Rocket Labs Photon rocket from New Zealand on 28 June, and successfully separated from the rocket’s upper stage on Monday morning. The small spacecraft will take four months to reach the Moon, arriving at its lunar orbit on 13 November. MISSION UPDATE: Separation success! Our #CAPSTONE spacecraft has released from @RocketLab’s Photon upper stage and started its solo journey...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s next-generation rocket returns to assembly building today

Following a successful test of its fueling capabilities last month, NASA’s next-generation rocket, the Space Launch System, will return to its home at the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida today. The rocket, intended to eventually carry astronauts back to the moon under the Artemis program, could launch for the first time on the uncrewed Artemis I mission in late August or early September.
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unconscious person rescued in Union County waters

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On the Fourth of July evening, the Uniontown Water Rescue shared publicly that they worked alongside other first responders to save an unconscious person in the water. According to officials, finding the person proved to be difficult because they didn’t know where they were. The water rescue said Union County […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City man accused of attempted murder

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — After leading police on a lengthy pursuit through two states, a Tell City man is facing an extensive list of charges including attempted murder. Police took 21-year-old Logan M. Smith into custody after the chase early Sunday morning. Around 11:02 p.m. on June 2, the Tell City Police Department says […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy