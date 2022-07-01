Ezell in full swing at the helm of Cowgirls

CHEYENNE – It’s been 14 weeks since Heather Ezell was announced as the next head coach for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.

The past 98 days have been a growing process, the busyness has been up and down, but the time spent preparing for the upcoming season has been constant, she said.

“The first two weeks were really busy. I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off,” Ezell said. “But things have slowed down a bit, we’ve been doing a lot of recruiting, and now we’re just counting down the days until we can get our kids back on campus.”

This will be Ezell’s eighth season on the Cowgirls’ bench, including the previous three as an associate head coach under former head coach Gerald Mattinson. The familiarity with the athletic department and the community has made the transition easier, Ezell said. The staff nearly remained the same, and the continuity added to that steady transition. The lone new assistant coach on the staff is Brooke Atkinson, who spent the previous five seasons as head coach at New Mexico State University.

“It makes it nice when you’re already here and just moving a chair down, in a sense,” Ezell said. “Already knowing everybody and not having to build relationships in the athletic department – it’s been huge.”

The 35-year-old spent time learning from two coaches who were nothing short of successful in guiding the Cowgirls during their tenures – Mattinson and Joe Legerski. Ezell became familiar with the work that needs to be done behind the scenes to keep a program as stable and competitive as Wyoming’s has been the past couple of decades.

From the day she took over the post, Ezell wanted to maintain those standards.

“The biggest thing is being able to control the team and getting things done on a daily basis. (Legerski and Mattinson) both had their hands on every aspect of our team. Whether it be sports medicine or strength and conditioning, they always had a good check in that on a daily basis,” Ezell said March 25, the day she was announced as head coach. “And knowing that all of those pieces help create a foundation for our program and for our team, and knowing that when you let one little brick fall, that’s when everything starts to crumble.”

Then there is, of course, the on-court knowledge that Ezell soaked in, especially during her three years as associate head coach under Mattinson. It’s one of the biggest things Ezell will take away during that stretch, she said.

“Some of his game knowledge – basketball IQ and game situation stuff,” Ezell said. “When you’re an assistant, you say, ‘Why did you just do what you did?’, and then you understand why he did those things. Now, I understand the big picture, and have some of those things in my back pocket.”

With restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic a little more lenient, it’s made recruiting easier and more effective, Ezell said. Being able to watch players play and meet them is one thing. However, the biggest positive about it might be having the opportunity to bring kids to campus and create relationships.

As it is within the program and the athletic department, building and maintaining those relationships with the athletes is critical for the program and the recruiting process.

“It’s been awesome being able to travel, and to get out to watch kids in person is huge. You can do your job that much better when you can watch kids in person, rather than on film,” Ezell said. “And to get kids to campus helps start those relationships that you can build with them.”

Familiarity and continuity have helped Ezell’s transition remain smooth, for the most part, and the support from the UW faithful has been another factor in that.

She wouldn’t have expected anything less.

“I’m appreciative of all the support from the community,” Ezell said. “I never doubted that. I know the Wyoming fans will always show support.”