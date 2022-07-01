ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Restaurant Promotions at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFIJA_0gSGLXKp00
The Battery Atlanta

Mimosa Fest at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta is celebrating everyone’s favorite morning beverage, the mimosa with its first ever Mimosa Festival comprised of specialty mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites, games and more. Guests may purchase general or VIP admission tickets and learn more information about this event here.

National Wine and Cheese Day at Cru Food & Wine Bar

Monday, July 25

Visitors can celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day at Cru Food & Wine Bar and receive a free Artisan Cheese Flight with a purchase of a bottle of wine.

Terrapin Twilight Tour

Tuesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Guests will sip a Terrapin beer while getting an up-close look at one of baseball’s newest ballparks on a guided tour of Truist Park at sunset. Tours will begin at the Terrapin Brew Lab where attendees will learn more about Atlanta’s favorite beer from a Terrapin staff member! Ticket package includes Terrapin Atlanta Brewery & Taproom talk and tour; guided tour of Truist Park; Two Terrapin 16 oz beers; Souvenir commemorative Terrapin beer glass; 10% off food and drink at the Terrapin Brewery and Taproom on day of event. Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours/twilight.

Park Bench Postgame Events

Park Bench invites you to keep your night rockin’ & rollin’ with live music following each Braves game – showtimes are at 10 p.m. (or immediately following the conclusion of game)

· Monday, July 4: Patriotic DJ Show

· Tuesday, July 5: Nick Bryant One-Man Band

· Wednesday, July 6: Dueling Pianos Show!

· Thursday, July 7: Lawson & Fletcher

· Tuesday, July 12: Nick Bryant One-Man Band

· Friday, July 22: 90 Proof

WELLSTAR Family Series at The Battery Atlanta on The Plaza Green

Guests can join for fun, free programming throughout the month on the Plaza Green. Tuesday, July 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m. & Tuesday, July 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. USTA’s Tennis on the Turf will be onsite with three mini tennis nets for free play, tennis lessons and games, led by two professional tennis instructors. This activity is recommended for ages 4-10, and children will be further divided by age groups. Parents are not required but encouraged to play too! Registration details can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Are you trying to find the best barbecue spots in Atlanta? We got you covered. Atlanta Eats’ Steak Shapiro stopped by CBS46 to share some of the top must-try BBQ spots in the ATL. Here are the top five in no particular order:. 1. Fox...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

