Select Restaurant Promotions at The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta

Mimosa Fest at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta is celebrating everyone’s favorite morning beverage, the mimosa with its first ever Mimosa Festival comprised of specialty mimosas, live music, delicious brunch bites, games and more. Guests may purchase general or VIP admission tickets and learn more information about this event here.

National Wine and Cheese Day at Cru Food & Wine Bar

Monday, July 25

Visitors can celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day at Cru Food & Wine Bar and receive a free Artisan Cheese Flight with a purchase of a bottle of wine.

Terrapin Twilight Tour

Tuesday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Guests will sip a Terrapin beer while getting an up-close look at one of baseball’s newest ballparks on a guided tour of Truist Park at sunset. Tours will begin at the Terrapin Brew Lab where attendees will learn more about Atlanta’s favorite beer from a Terrapin staff member! Ticket package includes Terrapin Atlanta Brewery & Taproom talk and tour; guided tour of Truist Park; Two Terrapin 16 oz beers; Souvenir commemorative Terrapin beer glass; 10% off food and drink at the Terrapin Brewery and Taproom on day of event. Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours/twilight.

Park Bench Postgame Events

Park Bench invites you to keep your night rockin’ & rollin’ with live music following each Braves game – showtimes are at 10 p.m. (or immediately following the conclusion of game)

· Monday, July 4: Patriotic DJ Show

· Tuesday, July 5: Nick Bryant One-Man Band

· Wednesday, July 6: Dueling Pianos Show!

· Thursday, July 7: Lawson & Fletcher

· Tuesday, July 12: Nick Bryant One-Man Band

· Friday, July 22: 90 Proof