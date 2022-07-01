ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What is ‘super gonorrhea’? Researchers identify new case in male patient

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LG7gm_0gSGLVZN00

(NEXSTAR) – Medical researchers in Europe say a strain of so-called “super gonorrhea” was recently detected in a patient who returned from a trip to Cambodia in April.

The 50-year-old male patient, from Austria, had admitted to having unprotected sex with a female sex worker during his time in Cambodia, according to a case study outlined in the Eurosurveillance medical journal, which is published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The man later visited a urology specialist, complaining of painful urination and discharge.

Who should get the monkeypox vaccine?

A urethral swab determined the patient had contracted an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which initially resisted a course of antibiotics (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) for two weeks, despite symptoms clearing up. The patient was prescribed another round of antibiotics (amoxicillin-clavulanic acid), after which a urethral sample tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae.

Researchers noted, however, that the patient’s urethral, rectal and throat samples tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae after the initial round of antibiotic treatment; he was only diagnosed with N. gonorrhoeae after a PCR test came back positive.

After his second course of antibiotics, a PCR urine test was not available, researchers said.

The term “super gonorrhea,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to strains of gonorrhea that have “high-level resistance” to current antibiotic treatments. Officials with WHO say these resistant strains can develop and spread thanks to genetic mutations in the bacteria N. gonorrhoeae, or through the overuse of antibiotics (or poor quality of antibiotics used in treatment), among other factors.

Both WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further noted that gonorrhea, in general, has become better at evading treatments over the years.

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in gonorrhea actually appeared shortly after the introduction of antimicrobials at the beginning of the 20th century,” Dr. Teodora Wi, WHO Medical Officer, said in 2018, amid reports of a strain of “super” gonorrhea detected in the U.K. “Resistance has continued to expand since then.”

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Untreated cases of gonorrhea — “super” or not — can have long-term health consequences, such as infertility, chronic pain, ectopic pregnancy, the loss of pregnancy, or even maternal death, among other adverse medical conditions, according to the WHO and the CDC.

In total, WHO estimated in 2012 that approximately 78 million people had been infected with N. gonorrhoeae that year. Sexually active individuals are encouraged to use protection to reduce the changes of contracting an STI, and to contact a healthcare provider for treatment if infected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Former Alabama police officer dead in jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
WDTN

Ohio man held infant down and tried to give child herpes

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man was sentenced to jail for 10 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of kidnapping. It was reported that Alanzo Palmer Jr., 22 of Chandlersville, held an infant down and attempted to give the child herpes through fluid from a herpes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonorrhea#Cdc#Cambodia#Infertility#Europe#Monkeypox#Pcr
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the three most common symptoms of Tuberculosis

UK health officials have assured that the risk of the public contracting tuberculosis remains low, even as they work to control a spread of the disease. This assurance is coming in the wake of the death of a student at the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David after testing positive for TB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Pneumonia in Older Adults

Pneumonia is an infection of one or both lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Every year, more than 1 million adults in the United States go to the hospital to receive care for pneumonia, and 50,000 people die from it. Older adults are often at higher risk for pneumonia,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Genome Analysis Now Allows Scientists To Predict if You Will Have a Miscarriage

In order to shed light on the genetic cause of female infertility, Rutgers researchers have combined genomic sequencing with machine learning techniques. According to Rutgers University research, specialized analysis of a woman’s genome may be used to predict her likelihood of experiencing one of the most common forms of miscarriages.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

CDC: 10-State Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Cause Leads to 1 Death

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Storms on the way Tuesday

A beautiful day outside with temperatures getting in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lots of sunshine, but that will end tonight as clouds increase. Tomorrow morning for the work commute will feature chances of showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Temperatures getting into the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise with a heat advisory until 9 pm as heat index values are expected to get into the triple digits. We are also in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy