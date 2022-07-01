ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Enjoys ‘Epic’ Charity Event in Mom Jeans, Colorful Cardigan & Strappy Sandals for Children’s Book Reading

Hilary Duff supported charitable causes in a colorful look.

The “How I Met Your Father” actress attended Epic!’s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration on Thursday in LA supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While at the benefit, she read “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party” to a group of children. She wore a stylish but casual outfit for the event, including a LoveShackFancy pastel striped cropped cardigan sweater and high-rise light-wash denim with a frayed hem. Duff added hoop earrings as well as layered necklaces to the outfit.

For her footwear, Duff went with a trendy style. She wore white mules with two straps for support to the charity event. Her strappy sandals featured a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

PHOTOS: Click through this gallery to see some of Duff’s top street style looks over the years.

