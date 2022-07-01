ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unexpected Way Researchers Say You Can Improve Gut Health Later In Life

By Erin Marie
Autologous fecal microbiota transplantation involves collecting a patient's own stool at a young age and reintroducing it into their body later in...

Researchers propose widespread banking of stool samples for fecal transplants later in life

Changes in the way that humans live and eat have resulted in tremendous alterations in the gut microbiome, especially over the past few decades. These changes have been linked to increased rates of asthma, allergies, diseases of the digestive system, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions. In an opinion article published June 30 in the journal Trends in Molecular Medicine, a team from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) proposes that we can combat these trends by having individuals bank samples of their own gut microbiota when they are young and healthy for potential use later in life in an autologous fecal microbiota transplant (FMT).
